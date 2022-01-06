Peak summer: Hotter days to come for Hawke's Bay as 31C sweltering Sunday awaits

Te Mata Peak in Hastings on Friday. The cooler weather will not last into the weekend with temperature highs of 31C Photo / Paul Taylor

Sunday swimming at the beach is back on - as sweltering 30 degrees Celsius temperatures hit Hawke's Bay.

MetService Meteorologist Ashlee Parks said Napier will reach a high of 30C on Sunday, while Hastings will be slightly warmer at 31C.

"For the rest of the week temperatures are warm, but about average for this time of year, but Sunday is the one that is sticking out."

She said the January climate average for Napier and Hastings is about 25C.

She said the weather clears up nicely after Friday's cooler temperatures, and will be 24C in both cities for Saturday before building to Sunday's peak.

"There will still be some cloud in the morning, mainly about the coast, with a shower or two about Mahia Peninsula, but that will clear into a fine afternoon. The southerly winds die out and turn into a light north-easterly."

She said Monday and Tuesday are all expected to be fine, and only a bit cooler than Sunday, with light winds and afternoon sea breezes and temperatures in the high 20s.