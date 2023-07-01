Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Paula Bennett: When Trevor Mallard jumped to Jacinda Ardern’s defence

Paula Bennett
By
3 mins to read
Paula Bennett, then Minister for Social Development, tells Labour MP Jacinda Ardern to 'zip it, sweetie' during Question Time in Parliament, November 2012. Photo / Sky News

Paula Bennett, then Minister for Social Development, tells Labour MP Jacinda Ardern to 'zip it, sweetie' during Question Time in Parliament, November 2012. Photo / Sky News

OPINION

At times there is nothing worse than a man believing he needs to stick up for you because you are incapable of sticking up for yourself. That’s what happened to Jacinda Ardern many years

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand