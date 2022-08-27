An Anzac meat butterfly was one of the treats offered to Paula Bennett when she went to Le Quesnoy.

An Anzac meat butterfly was one of the treats offered to Paula Bennett when she went to Le Quesnoy.

OPINION

One of the most poignant moments I have had in my life was representing New Zealand at Anzac ceremonies across northern France. I have been to Gallipoli for Anzac Day and to many New Zealand commemorations but there is something really unique and moving about the liberation of Le Quesnoy.

It was New Zealand soldiers who liberated the town in northern France in 1918. For almost the entire war the Germans had held Le Quesnoy and as the war was coming to an end there was a real fear that the French residents would be killed. New Zealand soldiers scaled a ladder set against the ancient walls of the town and took the remaining Germans as prisoners.

Our soldiers died to liberate them and many are buried there. I had residents with tears streaming down their faces telling me that they are alive today thanks to New Zealanders. I stood looking at the wall with local residents as our defence force sung waiata. It was humbling.

The town commemorate Anzac day with dawn services and the whole town comes out for the parade. I can't express how emotional it is any better than Todd Blackadder did in his biography when the All Blacks visited in the year 2000. "We laid a wreath … I was standing next to a Frenchman who had tears streaming down his face. He was moved by the generosity of the New Zealanders all those years ago. It's something you don't understand when you're in New Zealand."

While poignant and emotional, it is also a celebration of life. We honour the dead by living our lives and there were social occasions with the locals. One family invited me to their home for "real coffee", as there were no cafes open on Anzac Day. Their hospitality was lovely.

The mayor hosted an event and speeches were made through interpreters, they then said they had a special lunch for me. They had local bakers practise for weeks to make the biggest pavlova I have ever seen. Not only was this homage to our national dish but they also thought that my name meant pavlova. I wasn't quite sure what to say about that.

Sir Don McKinnon, alongside many others, has raised funds to have a war memorial to tell the story of New Zealand's role in Le Quesnoy. With Weta Workshop involved I bet it will be incredibly powerful and I hope I get the chance to visit it one day.

If you ever get the opportunity to go to Le Quesnoy then grab it, you will be very welcome and if you go on Anzac Day you may even get to eat an Anzac meat butterfly.

Listen to Paula Bennett's new podcast with the New Zealand Herald, Ask Me Anything