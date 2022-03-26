Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Paula Bennett on the diversity of Auckland and how to handle he election year

4 minutes to read
What happens in all parts of the country matters to the whole and Auckland, because of its relative size and contribution to the economy, matters too. Photo / David St George

What happens in all parts of the country matters to the whole and Auckland, because of its relative size and contribution to the economy, matters too. Photo / David St George

NZ Herald
By Paula Bennett

OPINION:

I love Auckland – this city is beautiful, diverse and gutsy. It used to be quite arrogant at times but that wind has been knocked out of its sails by long Covid lockdowns and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.