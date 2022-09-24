Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Paula Bennett: It's time the Goverment listened to the people

By Paula Bennett
4 mins to read
Is Grant Robertson shielding the Prime Minister from the public, wonders Paula Bennett. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Is Grant Robertson shielding the Prime Minister from the public, wonders Paula Bennett. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has stated this week that he believes that threats and abuse towards politicians has increased. I'm not out there anymore so I don't have first-hand knowledge, but have been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.