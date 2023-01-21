Paula Bennett: Decision day for Labour will be fraught

Jacinda Ardern with partner Clarke Gayford after the press conference announcing her decision to step down, Photo / Warren Buckland

Jacinda Ardern has probably had a good couple of days. It would have been very hard to come to the decision to stand down and a bit of relief that the decision was made. Then she had to steel herself for the announcement.

She gave the role of Prime Minister everything she had. One job alone should never define you but the role of PM is different and is all-consuming. There is very little time off and, even when you try to grab a day with the family in private, you can never be away from your phone.

So announcing her resignation would not have been easy. She wanted to hold herself with dignity and not let the mass of emotion engulf her. She did just that.

Her challenge will be to stay out of the way of a new leader and let them have clear air. John Key had overseas travel and golf to take up his time. She has a little girl who will be delighted, I am sure, to have Mum around more.

A new leader will be chosen today by the Labour Party. There is no way they will want a drawn-out public debate on leadership in an election year. Phones will have been running red hot.

The lobbying and securing of votes will be fraught, even if there is an obvious successor. There will be those who are supporting their chosen leader working the phones. There will be lists. One will include the certain votes. One will be the No and then the ever-important “unknown or not declared”.

Some MPs will keep their choice to themselves. Others will say they won’t make up their minds until the last minute. Others simply won’t declare unless the winner is very obvious. They are ambitious enough to want to be on the leader’s side but don’t have the backbone to make the call in case they get it wrong, those people never go that far in their career.

Discussions will be had with the leadership candidate and their close team. What will get the unknowns over the line? Who is the best person to put pressure on them? The leader will have to call every MP, no matter what list they’re on – it is a matter of respecting every vote.

People will gossip and analyse every word that is said. Some will misconstrue or intentionally cast shade. People will already be sucking up to the new leader and trying to position themselves into senior roles. Everyone has an ulterior motive.

They will have learned lessons from the past though, that publicly they need to run a clean race and come out united. It’s the retiring MPs who are at the most risk of not being discreet. It’s kind of exciting that someone may be interested in their opinion again.

Good luck to the new leader – it’s going to be a very interesting year.