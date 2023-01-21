Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Paula Bennett: Decision day for Labour will be fraught

Paula Bennett
By
3 mins to read
Jacinda Ardern with partner Clarke Gayford after the press conference announcing her decision to step down, Photo / Warren Buckland

Jacinda Ardern with partner Clarke Gayford after the press conference announcing her decision to step down, Photo / Warren Buckland

Jacinda Ardern has probably had a good couple of days. It would have been very hard to come to the decision to stand down and a bit of relief that the decision was made. Then

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand