A planting programme is being implemented along Pauanui Beach's stretches of dunes.

A planting programme is being implemented along Pauanui Beach's stretches of dunes.

An unusual marathon is happening in the Coromandel this weekend, as the Pauanui Dune Protection Society is hosting its annual plantathon.

The event will be held in partnership with Thames-Coromandel District Council, CoastCare and Waikato Regional Council, with an aim to combat coastal erosion and help with dune restoration efforts.

The organisations already held a plantathon in town this year from May 17-18, when an estimated 12,000 plants were planted at four sites. Another 2000 plants are set to go in the ground this weekend.

Pauanui Dune Protection Society chairman Martin Hopkins said apart from helping with the restoration of the dunes, the plants also acted as shelter, habitats and food sources for New Zealand’s native birds, reptiles, and insects.

The plants used were part of the Spinifex family, a native sand-binding grass species.

Hopkins said the group would host the second plantathon this year because they had “a few more sites to go”.

“It’s an ongoing project. It was restarted three years ago because the beach needed significant work at the south end.”

He said for decades, the dunes’ invasive weeds had not been controlled.

“Coromandel is supposed to be a pristine environment and [the dunes] were not looked after.”

Volunteers gather for the Pauanui plantathon.

Hopkins said the group collected seeds during the year which were then raised to fully grown plants at a Whakatāne nursery.

This year marks the group’s third annual plantathon.

The May planting efforts focused on the area north of the Pauanui Surf Club and Royal Billy Point.

The surf club area had been weed-ridden and was in desperate need of help, while the Royal Billy area had been naturally restoring following the 2020/21 storms, but “needed a hand”.

Pauanui, like many other coastal areas, is vulnerable to erosion.

About 60 volunteers from the Pauanui community were joined by Thames-Coromandel District Council and Coastcare Waikato staff during the weekend.

This weekend’s plantathon continues that work, focusing on planting the section directly below the surf club and weeding.

The group invited anyone interested to come along and help with the planting. Work starts on Saturday from 9.30am.

Hopkins said they were always keen to connect with new volunteers who were willing to help them achieve the goal of restoring a sustainable dune environment along the entire length of Pauanui.

For more information, visit the Pauanui Dune Protection Society’s Facebook page or email info@pauanuidunes.org.nz.