Patients of disappearing orthodontist Saad Al-Mozany told he didn't pay rent, licence suspended, tribunal hears

The Auckland-based orthodontist's practice had shut down. Photo 123RF

Patients of an Auckland-based orthodontist said he frequently cancelled appointments without warning or didn't bother to show up, before his practice shut down and they never heard from him again.

Some claim they were told Saad Al-Mozany had not paid rent in a year and his licence had been suspended, the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal has heard today.

Al-Mozany, whose interim name suppression lapsed today, did not attend his tribunal hearing.

The registered dentist allegedly used the same excuses on different patients for his no-shows, such as having his house in Sydney burgled or complications with his new child.

One patient said she called the landlord of Al-Mozany's practice after it closed, who said Al-Mozany had not paid rent in a year and suggested she transfer her treatment elsewhere.

Another claimed she had periods of up to five months without any contact from Al-Mozany, despite repeated efforts to call, email and see him in person.

Al-Mozany has been charged with conducting himself in an inappropriate manner in relation to 12 patients between January and December 2018, by the Professional Conduct Committee.

He has been accused of failing to provide orthodontic plates paid for by patients, providing dental records and failing to answer to phone calls and emails among a raft of issues.

Eight patients will provide evidence to the tribunal panel, in a hearing set down for two days in Auckland. The panel is made up of three registered dentists, a lay member of Auckland and a deputy chair.

All patients of Al-Mozany giving evidence have permanent name suppression.

One patient was told in November 2018 another orthodontist would be taking over her treatment but was not told why.

"However, when I went for my next appointment in December 2018... I found the door locked and no one there.

"[Another orthodontist] told me that the locks... had been changed by the landlord and that they could not get in to get my aligners."

"On 10 January, 2019 I called [the landlord] and he told me that Dr Al-Mozany had not paid rent in a year... and he suggested that I transfer my treatment elsewhere."

Another patient who had numerous appointments cancelled was told by Al-Mozany's receptionist that he "was busy with his family" and that "they had a new baby, and he had some other family commitments".

"At the end of 2018.. .[another orthodontist] called me and told me that Dr Al-Mozany's licence had been suspended and that he was not treating patients anymore.

"For over six months my braces' wires were not changed because I was looking for an orthodontist and also I was hoping I could get my refund back from Dr Al-Mozany. I got nothing.

"I was very frustrated by my experience.. .I wasted over a year and paid around $3000 for treatment which had no benefit."

Three patients said they still have not been reimbursed for their payments to Al-Mozany, and had to "start over" with treatment from another orthodontist and make new payments for this.

One patient had paid him $8470 for treatment.

The tribunal hearing continues.