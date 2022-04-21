Patched Killer Beez member arrested after fleeing police in a stolen car

A patched Killer Beez member has been arrested after fleeing police in a stolen car.

It was one of two stolen cars police stopped as they travelled through Manurewa overnight.

In the first incident, police say they witnessed the man driving a stolen Volkswagen Tiguan - which they alleged had been pilfered during a commercial burglary in Mt Wellington this week - on Wordsworth Road.

On seeing police, the stolen vehicle drove off at speed, Area Commander for Counties Manukau Central Inspector Rod Honan said.

"Our staff did not pursue this vehicle, instead Eagle had deployed to the area and continued to provide observations on the vehicle's movements," Honan said.

"It has continued to drive dangerously until reaching Maplesden Drive where the driver fled."

Police arrested the 28-year-old man at a nearby property and alleged they found methamphetamine on him.

"This offender had multiple warrants for his arrest on unrelated matters, which he will now face court on," Honan said.

"He will also be facing multiple charges for driving offences, possession of methamphetamine and failing to stop." (edited)

It wasn't the only stolen car recovered last night.

Police officers became aware of a stolen Toyota Aqua travelling on Auckland's Southern Motorway at 1.18am.

Honan says police observed this vehicle exit at Hill Road and turn into Charles Prevost Drive.

"It has continued to travel around in a loop before spikes were successfully deployed and the vehicle was safely brought to a stop on the Hill Road on-ramp."

Police took the vehicle's four occupants into custody and will refer them to Youth Aid.

"I would like to acknowledge the work of our staff in safely bringing these matters to a safe conclusion, as well as recovering these two vehicles which had been stolen," said Inspector Honan.

The Toyota Aqua appears to be the vehicle of choice for many ram-raiders. It has been used in at least two such raids in Auckland last month.