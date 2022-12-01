A patched gangster was arrested following an armed police response to reports of gunshots heard at Main Rd, Huapai, last week. Photo / Michael Craig

Police have arrested and charged a man after a firearms incident plunged a school and early childhood centre into lockdown in Auckland’s Huapai last week.

The man was a patched member of the Head Hunters Motorcycle Gang, police said.

Huapai School was in emergency lockdown while police investigated an address on Main Rd, Huapai following reports of gunshots on Monday, November 21.

The police response later moved to Beach Haven on the North Shore, which saw armed officers blocking off a street and Beach Haven Primary School placed into lockdown.

There were no reports of injuries.

A man, 34, has been arrested after armed police descended on Trigg Rd, Huapai, in response to reports of gunshots on Main Rd last Monday. Photo / Michael Craig

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of “serious charges”: unlawful possession of ammunition and doing a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is currently before the Waitākere District Court.

A witness in Huapai, Jason Armistead saw the police response on Main Rd from Huapai Domain as armed police used a battering ram to get into a house, he said.

Police dog handlers could be seen on neighbouring Trigg Rd.

Detective senior sergeant Michael Williams said police launched an investigation into the incident, which was still ongoing and could result in further arrests or charges being laid.

Huapai School in west Auckland was locked down following reports of gunshots last Monday, which a man has now been arrested for. Photo / Supplied

Huapai school said it was advised by the Ministry of Education to go into an emergency lockdown just before 11.30am.

Deputy principal Maree Lloyd said, “everyone did extremely well and responded to instructions. The safety of your child was our priority.

“I would like to personally thank [parents and caregivers] for your support during this difficult time.”

Kindy Kids Huapai was also instructed by the ministry to go into lockdown.

Williams thanked the investigation staff for their work which helped lead to this arrest.







