EDITORIAL

In a month, New Zealand’s best cricketers — barring injury — will take on South Africa in a two-Test series at home, with matches scheduled for Mount Maunganui and Hamilton. Sadly, they won’t compete against the best of the Proteas.

South Africa named a stripped-down squad for the tour, with the two matches clashing with their own domestic Twenty20 competition. That means most of their regular side is unavailable.

The move by South Africa to prioritise a domestic T20 competition ahead of international tests has attracted harsh criticism. Former Australian captain Steve Waugh declared South Africa “obviously doesn’t care” about tests, going so far as to say the Black Caps shouldn’t play. He told the Sydney Morning Herald: “If I was New Zealand, I wouldn’t even play the series. Why would you when it shows a lack of respect for New Zealand cricket?”

Fellow former Aussie captain Michael Clarke backed up Waugh: “It’s sad to see ... I understand South Africa’s reasoning, but Test cricket is the pinnacle in my eyes. No domestic competition in the world should come in front of it.”

The situation has focused the spotlight on issues and concerns about the grand old game that have been simmering for some time: The future of Test cricket being threatened and eventually strangled by the rise of the short-form game and the accompanying flood of cash it brings.

In an editorial late last year, the Herald asked: “How can cricket authorities globally reconcile the financial allure of T20 leagues with the sanctity and historical significance of Test cricket? The cricketing world finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with the delicate balance between financial prosperity and the timeless spirit of the gentleman’s game.”

And South Africa’s decision led Herald columnist Paul Lewis to this week opine that the series “could be the beginning of the end, or the end of the beginning” for the game, saying it is “time for a new reality ... Test cricket is on life support”.

Some context from South Africa is needed. As pointed out by ESPN Cricinfo’s Firdose Moonda, “It’s not that CSA — or South Africans — don’t care about Test cricket ... But Test cricket can’t pay CSA’s bills or player salaries. CSA’s own administration — not the current one, which is an important caveat — is also responsible for the problems it faces. Former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was fired for serious misconduct in August 2020 almost ran the organisation into the ground by alienating the South African Cricketers’ Association, misusing funds and losing sponsors. CSA is still recovering and the SA20, which turned a profit in its first season, four years ahead of schedule, is a crucial part of that.”

Cricket South Africa released a statement recognising the concerns, saying it held Tests in the “utmost respect” but said the game’s Future Tours Programme had locked it into dates that could not be resolved.

At its heart, the issue is about money. Given the riches on offer, it would be naïve to expect organisations or players to earn less. Fans, too, play a part by voting with their feet and their TV remotes, with T20 leagues around the world by and large attracting much bigger crowds and generating bigger audiences than the traditional game.

If the International Cricket Council and other authorities around the world want Test cricket to survive — let alone thrive — it’s past time they stepped up to provide solutions, the most obvious starting point being a premium set match fee for Test players from all nations to incentivise the game. Otherwise, the downward spiral of the five-day game will only continue.

