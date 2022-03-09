Emergency services attend an accident in North Dunedin yesterday afternoon. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Passers-by performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a pedestrian who was critically injured after being hit by a truck in North Dunedin yesterday.

A St John spokeswoman said they were called to the incident at the intersection of North Rd and Northumberland St, in North East Valley, about 4.10pm.

St John staff treated the patient at the scene who was then taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, the spokeswoman said.

A witness said the patient was a man who was hit by a truck.

He had lost a lot of blood and bystanders were performing CPR before emergency services arrived.

A group of people were huddled around a truck driver who was visibly distraught, she said.

Police asked the driver of a silver vehicle who spoke to the truck driver after the crash to make contact.

The person was not involved, but might have useful information, a police statement issued last night said.

The police serious crash unit was investigating.