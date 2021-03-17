Passengers, truck driver injured after bus-truck crash on major South Auckland road

A Flat Bush intersection is closed after a bus and truck collided this morning. Image / NZTA

Three people have been taken to hospital after a bus with passengers on board and a truck collided at a busy south Auckland intersection this morning.

The accident, which happened around 10.50am, has closed a section of Ormiston and Murphys Roads in Flat Bush while police conduct an investigation.

Police said there were a small number of passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver of the light truck had to be cut free by firefighters.

UPDATE 11:40AM

The intersection of Ormiston Rd and Murphys Rd is effectively CLOSED as police conduct a crash investigation. Please avoid this area or allow extra time for diversions around the crash scene. ^TPhttps://t.co/uwzJvODJOf — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) March 17, 2021

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said three people were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

The truck driver had suffered serious injuries.

Two others were moderately injured, she said.

A police spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit and Commercial Vehicle Safety Team had been notified of the incident.

Emergency services were currently working to clear the road.

Auckland Transport said the intersection was now closed and said motorists should avoid the area or allow extra time for diversions around the crash scene.

Local bus services would be affected by the crash.