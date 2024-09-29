She thought the other passengers were “just in too big of a shock and panic to actually scream or anything”.
Throughout the flight Prasad messaged loved ones using the in-flight WiFi, including her husband who had arrived in Wellington half an hour before her on a Qantas flight.
She said she had a heavy pain in her chest for the rest of the flight after the plane diverted to Auckland, which she thought was to do with the “pressure”. She felt better once she arrived in Auckland.
Many of the members of the flight were on the same plane together when they were sent back to Wellington later that evening.
“When we landed in Wellington there was a big applause and clapping,” she said.
Prasad said she was a frequent flier, travelling every few weeks to Auckland, Fiji and Australia, but had never experienced anything like this before.
“I’m glad no fatalities happened or anything. The pilots were in control. The main thing is they got us safely to Auckland.”
Footage of the flight shows the plane landing and suddenly pulling up with smoke billowing in the tail area of the plane.
But the airline said despite what some might consider contact with the tail on the runaway, that did not occur.
Air New Zealand head of flight operations Captain Hugh Pearce confirmed the flight from Brisbane to Wellington on Thursday afternoon experienced wind shear just before touchdown.