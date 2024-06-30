The burn on Dennis Trotter's stomach. Photo / Supplied

“He was very apologetic,” said Trotter.

“I was given water and was able to soak my shirt and trousers to prevent staining.

“They were placed in a plastic bag. I was also offered what appeared to be pyjamas - possibly from first class. Because my clothes were in checked-in luggage, I had to wear the Emirates issue at Dubai Airport while I waited a couple of hours for my flight to Auckland and then, of course, through Auckland customs/immigration.”

Trotter said the replacement clothing was “not too unsightly” but not ideal.

He assumed that when he got back to Morrinsville someone from Emirates would reach out to check he was okay.

Two weeks passed and there was no contact.

He could not reach anyone at Emirates by phone and after trawling the internet for other contact details he found an email address for customer service that applied to his situation.

He said he did not make any demands, he just wanted the airline to acknowledge the incident.

He said the response was ridiculous.

The email read:

Dear Mr Trotter,

Thank you for contacting Emirates.

We appreciate you taking the time to write to us and for providing your feedback.

Regrettably, our response time is currently longer than usual. We will endeavour to provide you with a personalised response within 60 days.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Yours sincerely,

Emirates Customer Affairs

Dennis Trotter was on an Emirates flight to Dubai from London when he was burned. Photo / Supplied

Trotter said the reply was disappointing and frustrating.

“Having been scalded by coffee was annoying – but their response was even more so.

“Someone suggested Emirates may not have had my contact details. However had I, say, caused damage to their aircraft, I’m sure they would have found me easily enough.

“I accept it was an unfortunate accident. It wasn’t a severe injury and I’m not trying to sue them for millions - but I can’t believe it will take them 60 days to get back to me.”

Trotter just wanted the incident acknowledged.

“I don’t really want anything ... an apology possibly? But I’m more concerned that they don’t seem to follow up on passenger welfare,” he explained.

“It would have been logical to do that.”

The Herald approached Emirates for comment on Saturday morning. There has been no response.

Over the years many passengers have sought compensation from airlines after being burned by hot drink spillages.

In an online travel forum one Emirates passenger said they were burned when their coffee slipped out of the cupholder they had placed it in.

“Long story short, I don’t receive any help or medical attention from the crew for over an hour - meanwhile I am in the airplane toilet cubicle trying to pour a small cup of water over my thigh to limit the damage,” they wrote earlier this year.

“I received second-degree burns which has left a scar.

Several people have taken action against airlines after being burned by hot drinks during flights. Photo / 123rf

“I’ve explained the situation to Emirates, giving a detailed outline of the events, sending photos of the injury, etc. They have offered to pay my medical expenses -doctor’s appointment and pharmacy bills - and give me 20,000 Skywards points.”

In 2017 a woman sued Qatar Airways after a flight attendant spilled a cup of hot coffee on her lap during an international flight.

She claimed no action was taken and sued the airline for US$850,000, (NZ$1.2 million), saying the spill ruined her trip.

In 2023 George Latorre sued American Airlines, claiming that a flight attendant spilled hot coffee on his arm on a long-haul flight, burning his arm so badly it damaged a tattoo.

The New York Post reported details of the man’s lawsuit - including his claim the spill caused second-degree burns, resulting in “blistering, peeling, bleeding, possible permanent cosmetic deformity and scarring”.

The complaint also accused the flight attendant of being “careless, reckless, and negligent in serving scalding coffee in an unsafe manner”.

It stated the man suffered “extreme pain and suffering’ along with ‘emotional harm, mental anguish and distress” as a result.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz



