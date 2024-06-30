“I was given water and was able to soak my shirt and trousers to prevent staining.
“They were placed in a plastic bag. I was also offered what appeared to be pyjamas - possibly from first class. Because my clothes were in checked-in luggage, I had to wear the Emirates issue at Dubai Airport while I waited a couple of hours for my flight to Auckland and then, of course, through Auckland customs/immigration.”
Trotter said the replacement clothing was “not too unsightly” but not ideal.
In an online travel forum one Emirates passenger said they were burned when their coffee slipped out of the cupholder they had placed it in.
“Long story short, I don’t receive any help or medical attention from the crew for over an hour - meanwhile I am in the airplane toilet cubicle trying to pour a small cup of water over my thigh to limit the damage,” they wrote earlier this year.
“I received second-degree burns which has left a scar.
“I’ve explained the situation to Emirates, giving a detailed outline of the events, sending photos of the injury, etc. They have offered to pay my medical expenses -doctor’s appointment and pharmacy bills - and give me 20,000 Skywards points.”
In 2017 a woman sued Qatar Airways after a flight attendant spilled a cup of hot coffee on her lap during an international flight.
She claimed no action was taken and sued the airline for US$850,000, (NZ$1.2 million), saying the spill ruined her trip.
In 2023 George Latorre sued American Airlines, claiming that a flight attendant spilled hot coffee on his arm on a long-haul flight, burning his arm so badly it damaged a tattoo.
The New York Post reported details of the man’s lawsuit - including his claim the spill caused second-degree burns, resulting in “blistering, peeling, bleeding, possible permanent cosmetic deformity and scarring”.
The complaint also accused the flight attendant of being “careless, reckless, and negligent in serving scalding coffee in an unsafe manner”.
It stated the man suffered “extreme pain and suffering’ along with ‘emotional harm, mental anguish and distress” as a result.
