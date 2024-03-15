Pasadena High School bus catches fire on way home from camp

A bus fire on the Waikato Expressway has closed northbound lanes at Ōhinewai. Video / Supplied

Auckland’s Pasadena High School is offering counselling to students after a bus they were using caught fire in the Waikato.

Principal Jonathan Hughes has posted a message saying one of the buses the school had been using to return home from a camp broke down.

The students were then transferred to a new bus and driven back to Pasadena High School.

The northbound lanes of the Waikato Expressway were shut at Ōhinewai while emergency services worked at the scene.

However, they left the luggage on the original bus that was due to be towed back to Auckland later that night.

“Late last night, we were informed by the owner of Pavlovich Bus company that when the towing process took place around 7pm, the bus caught fire, destroying the students’ luggage stored on the bus,” Hughes said.

He said the school had talked individually to students and their families.

“I realise that this event will be upsetting for some of our students and a disappointing end to a great camp experience.”

He said students could talk to the school counsellor or its senior management team if they wished.

Emergency services, meanwhile, reported being called to a “well-involved” bus fire on the Waikato Expressway at about 8.10pm on Friday.

The fire led to the road being shut north of Huntly.

“There are no reports of injuries, however, the northbound lanes of the expressway are shut at Ōhinewai while emergency services work at the scene,” a police spokesperson said yesterday.

“Diversions are in place and it will likely be two to three hours before the lanes reopen.”

Fenz shift manager Carren Larking said two trucks responded to the fire and that there had been no passengers on the bus.