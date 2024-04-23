Oranga Tamariki calls in consultants to help with job cuts, why Three Strikes could add to court backlogs and the first witness in Trump’s trial in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Auckland police have boosted their presence in and around shopping centres to deter thieves after a spate of ram raids and heists at jewellery stores.

Police were continuing to investigate two raids at Partridge Jewellers on Newmarket’s Broadway from the last fortnight. Investigations into a robbery in Onehunga and a burglary in St Lukes within the same two weeks were also ongoing.

In the meantime, Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said more police officers had been doing foot patrols and making reassurance visits to businesses.

Officers had visited businesses more than 100 times over the weekend, Baldwin said.

“Staff working at these stores are just doing their jobs, and they should not have to experience the blatantly violent behaviour on display during this offending,” he said.

“Our officers will continue to prioritise these prevention patrols over the coming weeks alongside other demand.”

Cops’ hunch Partridge Jewellers raids linked

Baldwin said investigations into the April 12 and April 21 incidents at Partridge Jewellers on Broadway were ongoing, and police were considering whether these were linked.

Police were also investigating an aggravated burglary at St Lukes on April 14 and an aggravated robbery in Onehunga on April 18.

“While no arrests have been made at this stage, the investigation team are working through a substantial amount of information and evidence,” Baldwin said.

“Our priority continues to be to locate those responsible and hold them to account,” he said.

Staff flee into backroom as thieves ransack shop

The first incident at Patridge saw staff flee to a locked backroom as thieves ransacked the shop.

Staff were closing the store about 8.55pm when a stolen Toyota Aqua reversed into the shop.

A group of six then began smashing cabinets with hammers and tyre irons and stealing expensive pieces. Baldwin said the group made off with a “large quantity” of jewellery.

Video footage obtained by the Herald showed masked thieves inside the store, loading up bags with goods. A white vehicle can be seen parked on the sidewalk in front of the jewellers.

Police located the Toyota abandoned a short distance away, with some of the stolen goods still inside.

The second incident happened on Sunday, with reports a group of four went into the shop wearing masks about 7.30pm.

A police spokesman said: “It is understood the group has taken a number of items before leaving in a vehicle.

“The vehicle believed to be involved was located abandoned a short distance away on Maranui St and has since been towed for further examination.”

Baldwin asked for any members of the public with information about any of these incidents to speak to police.

“We ask they contact 105 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, no piece of information is too small,” he said.

People could reference file number 240412/0735 or Operation Dusk.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.



