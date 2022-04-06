Two men have been charged with manslaughter following Joesph Tahana's death. Photo / Supplied

The partner of a man found dead in central Auckland said saying goodbye is "the hardest thing" she has ever faced.

Joesph Tahana, 29, was discovered on St Pauls St, near the Auckland University of Technology, on February 19.

Two men were jointly charged with his manslaughter and appeared at the High Court in Auckland today via audio-visual feeds.

A woman, who the Herald has agreed not to name, said Tahana was her partner of 11 years.

"You left footprints on our hearts, and we will never be the same," she said in a tribute shared with the Herald.

"I just discovered that having to say goodbye to you is by far the hardest thing I've ever had to do."

She said Tahana's life was one of "kindly deeds" and he had a "helping hand for others' needs".

"He had the heart that cared completely. He had the smile that brought so much pleasure.

"He had the love that brought joy beyond measure."

Joesph Tahana, 29, was found dead in Auckland central on February 19. Photo / Supplied

Court documents show the two men have been charged with causing Tahana, by threats or fear of violence, to do an act which caused his death and thereby committed manslaughter.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Both men pleaded not guilty today before Justice Sally Fitzgerald. The judge allowed interim name suppression to remain in place until a hearing can be held next month to determine the matter. Prosecutor Henry Steele said the Crown opposes continued suppression.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said, "Police have been working closely with Mr Tahana's family since his death and have ensured there is support in place for them at this difficult time."

A number of tributes have been posted on social media by family and friends, who said they were shocked at Tahana's sudden death.

One friend said she had shared "so many childhood memories" with Tahana.

"You always loved your music, would always show me your freestyles and would message me updates about your life.

"It seems weird because it's been so many years since I saw you last but I still feel like we've seen each other because you always made the effort to ask how I was and how the family was."

A trial date has been set for November 2023.