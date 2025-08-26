The case prompted investigations by Health New Zealand (formerly Auckland District Health Board) and the Health and Disability Commission (HDC) into Emerald’s care, including whether sepsis warning signs were missed and discharge protocols followed.
The Herald can now reveal that in October last year, Emerald’s partner, Tana-Tui Ngatote Samuels, was jailed for child sex offending.
The Court of Appeal has recently dismissed his attempt to have his conviction quashed.
The victim was 15. She cannot be identified, but court documents state she had known Samuels and Emerald all her life.
The victim provided an impact statement for the court.
“Since this has happened, I experience flashbacks and often wake up in the middle of the night from nightmares of what was done to me,” she said.
“I’ve struggled with the long wait for this trial to happen. I don’t like being touched by anybody or anyone coming too close to me.”
Judge Singh said the teenager struggled to show affection and had “turned to drugs and alcohol to get through it”.
“She says she has distanced herself from people she used to hang out with, and her family has noticed a change in her. She used to have a positive outlook, but this has been mostly negative now,” he said.
“She struggled with relationships with her family and used to always attend church and enjoyed going every Sunday with her mum, but this has stopped too. She struggled to be able to be around others and socialise.
Judge Singh said there was no “joining” between the matters raised in the report and Samuels’ offending - however, he accepted there had been challenges, trauma and some systemic deprivation in his life.
“You were a child and should not have had to look for things like where the next meal was going to come from. That should have been provided to you.”
Judge Singh set a starting point of 7.5 years’ imprisonment.
He gave Samuels a 5% discount to reflect his childhood issues, another 5% for the “loss of connection” with his children and 5% for “rehabilitation”.
“For those things such as alcohol and cannabis as well as anger and frustrations, you have taken the time while being in custody to try and uplift yourself and uplift the people around you.
“I can see you have been a positive influence on people in prison in trying to help them in any way that you can,” the judge said.
He also cancelled more than $9600 in fines Samuels had racked up.
“It would be preferable when you came out that you did not come out to significant amount of debt because the strong likelihood is you will take back care of your children based on what I know of you,” he said.
Samuels’ final sentence was six years and four months in prison, and he was added to the Child Sex Offender Register.
He appealed his conviction, saying there had been a miscarriage of justice resulting from the trial judge’s actions.
He told the Court of Appeal that Judge Singh “should have declared a mistrial” when a Crown witness gave “prejudicial evidence “ during cross-examination.
That evidence was an allegation that Samuels had been seen assaulting Emerald when she was pregnant with her last baby.
Samuels told the Court of Appeal that the steps taken by Judge Singh were “inadequate” and that “the failure to declare a mistrial has resulted in a miscarriage of justice”.
After considering Samuels’ submissions, Justices David Collins, Pheroze Jagose and Thomas Gault dismissed the appeal.
“We are satisfied that no miscarriage of justice arose through the way in which Judge Singh gave clear and unequivocal directions to the jury to disregard the prejudicial and inadmissible evidence given by (the witness),” said Justice Collins in the court’s decision provided to the Herald.
“The evidence in question was fleeting and came in during the course of a multi-day trial in which no other evidence was adduced about Mr Samuels’ acting violently or about his previous convictions for violence.
“The focus of the trial was upon Mr Samuels’ sexual offending, not on other violence offending. The jury would have appreciated and understood the Judge’s clear instructions that the evidence given by [the witness] concerning her having witnessed Mr Samuels hitting [Emerald] was irrelevant.”
Justice Collins addressed Samuels’ submission that “the jury were incapable of following the directions” given by Judge Singh.
He said there was no evidence to suggest the jury disregarded or ignored the directions.
“The appeal is dismissed,” he ruled.
