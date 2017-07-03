Name suppression has lapsed for the man accused of murdering his partner nearly 12 months ago.
Cory Jefferies reappeared via audio visual link in the High Court at Hamilton this morning.
Justice Sarah Katz did not continue his suppression, which was granted when he first appeared in court, supported by family and friends, two weeks ago.
Richmond disappeared in the early hours of July 31 from the remote farm she shared with Jefferies at Arohena.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
She was last seen with her partner of 26 years and the father of her three children after attending a mid-winter barbecue to watch a Super Rugby semifinal with friends at the Arohena Hall.
Her silver Ford Ranger and her body were pulled from Lake Arapuni, not far from the family home, last month.