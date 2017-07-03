Cory Jefferies has been charged with the murder of his partner, Kim Richmond, sometime between July 31 and August 2, 2016. Photo / Facebook

Name suppression has lapsed for the man accused of murdering his partner nearly 12 months ago.

Cory Jefferies reappeared via audio visual link in the High Court at Hamilton this morning.

Cory Scott Jefferies appears via video link in the High Court at Hamilton today in relation to the death of Waikato woman Kim Richmond. Photo / Alan Gibson

Justice Sarah Katz did not continue his suppression, which was granted when he first appeared in court, supported by family and friends, two weeks ago.

Kim Richmond disappeared in the early hours of July 31. Photo / Supplied

Richmond disappeared in the early hours of July 31 from the remote farm she shared with Jefferies at Arohena.

She was last seen with her partner of 26 years and the father of her three children after attending a mid-winter barbecue to watch a Super Rugby semifinal with friends at the Arohena Hall.

Kim Richmond's vehicle is removed from Lake Arapuni near Te Awamutu last month. Photo/Alan Gibson

Her silver Ford Ranger and her body were pulled from Lake Arapuni, not far from the family home, last month.