A person has been seriously injured after being hit by a bus on Cameron Rd this morning.

A person has been seriously injured after being hit by a bus on Cameron Rd this morning.

A part of Cameron Rd is closed after a person was hit by a bus this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the incident between 19th and 20th Ave about 7.15am and the person has serious injuries.

A reporter at the scene said traffic was being diverted down 20th Ave away. There are two stationary buses in the cordon.

"The cordon is right in front of the hospital. Traffic is building up on Cameron Rd heading into town," she said.

Scene of the crash on Cameron Rd. Photo / Tauranga City Council

Fire and ambulance services have been alerted.

It is understood a pedestrian suffered significant injuries.

Police said the road was likely to be closed for some time and motorists are asked to follow diversions

More to come.