Parole denied for violent Southland stalker

Nathan Boulter. Photo / Supplied

A Southland stalker with "a concerning history of violent offending" will be behind bars until next year.

Nathan Boulter, 33, is serving a jail term of three years and two months after his incessant pursuit of a woman he met through a friend and for an ominous threat against her.

In July 2020, he was locked up after visiting her home, taking photos and, over the course of a single day, calling her 300 times and leaving more than 100 voicemail messages.

While serving his sentence, Boulter spoke to a prison officer about his eventual release.

"He said he was going to go back to Invercargill to strangle his ex-partner and once he has strangled her he can get on with his life," a police summary said.

The officer tried to dissuade Boulter but he underscored his intentions repeatedly.

Although he had failed to impress the Parole Board on previous occasions, at a hearing at Invercargill Prison last month he was praised for his "positive attitude".

Panel convener Judge David Mather said Boulter accepted he needed treatment to address his violent streak.

His sessions with a psychologist had been disrupted by Covid-19, the board heard.

And there would be further disruption when he was soon transferred to Otago Corrections Facility.

Though Boulter had a spot approved with an accommodation provider he was "more focused on returning to live with his family and getting back into work" in Invercargill, Judge Mather said.

He said the man had complex background issues and declined parole.

Boulter made headlines in 2012 when he was jailed for eight and a half years after taking his former partner captive and taking her from Southland to Great Barrier Island. He held her there for 38 hours and subjected her to numerous assaults.

Boulter will see the board again in January. His sentence ends in April.