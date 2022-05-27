The alarm was raised just before 8.30am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people have been injured, one seriously, after a fire in a central Auckland apartment this morning,

St John Ambulance could not immediately be reached, but 1 News reported two injured people had been taken to Auckland City Hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with moderate injuries.

Firefighters were called to Ngaoho Place in Parnell at 8.28am, arriving six minutes later to find the ground floor of the three-storey apartment on fire, Fire and Emergency Northern shift manager Jordan Barnett said.

They had received multiple calls about the incident, and sent six fire engine crews and a support vehicle, Barnett said.

Crews did not need to rescue the injured pair.

He was unsure how they had escaped the fire.