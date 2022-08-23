There was a heavy police presence as the Brian Tamaki-led anti-government protesters met counter-protesters on their way to Parliament. Video / NZ Herald / Jed Bradley / Nick James / Vita Molyneux / Georgina Campbell

Wellington residents can breathe a sigh of relief as Parliament grounds stayed free of occupation after yesterday's protest that had the city on edge for weeks.

The protest, attended by thousands, dissipated shortly after a "guilty verdict" was reached by the "jury" of protesters on "crimes against humanity" allegedly committed by the Government.

Police, together with the Wellington City Council, had blocked off roads around Parliament and enforced parking restrictions in the fear the protest would morph into another occupation of Parliament grounds, as was seen six months ago.

But by mid-afternoon, Parliament grounds had cleared and just the odd protester could be seen with flags furled, heading for the train station or grabbing a meal with their kids.

Police estimated 1500 people took part in the protest - much lower than organiser Brian Tamaki's claim of between 5000-6000.

No arrests were made or trespass notices issued. Road closures were lifted at 6pm.

"We are very pleased with how people conducted themselves," Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said.

"[Yesterday's] positive outcome was the result of detailed planning by police, clear communication with the protest organisers, and the behaviour of those who attended."

Police estimated about 1500 protestors converged on Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington mayor Andy Foster watched the protest via CCTV cameras and from council offices, which had a sweeping view of the city.

"The protesters did what they said they would do. They kept to script and police have liaised with Brian Tamaki's people and everything went according to what we've been promised.

"Now we see them disperse and head home."

Foster thought the city would return to normal quickly and he didn't expect any need for an ongoing police presence.

Council rangers would be conducting checks this morning to ensure no one had illegally parked overnight at common spots such as Māhanga Bay, Evans Bay and Red Rocks.

Wellington City Council chief customer and community officer Kym Fell said parking wardens issued 132 tickets from Mercer St to Parliament between 10am and 1pm yesterday.

Behaviour by protesters was largely good. Photo / George Heard

That was slightly more than usual, but Fell said he wasn't able to confirm how many tickets had been given to protestors.

"Overall, the day has gone very well, with a lot of good planning, and police have done a good job."

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus said some business owners had been nervous ahead of the protest, remembering the impact of the earlier occupation on their revenue and safety.

However, Arcus said there was a sense of "general relief" among the business community to see protesters come and go without incident.

"I think that the sense of preparation from the Government was part of the reason that people were quite trusting it would go well."

From left: Freedom and Rights Coalition members Hannah Tamaki, Brian Tamaki and Heka Robertson march towards Parliament. Photo / George Heard

From 9am, people supporting the Freedom and Rights Coalition-organised protest converged on the Civic Square before marching towards Parliament at 11.30am.

Outside Parliament, near Wellington's cenotaph, a counter-protest group numbering about 200-300 spoke, sang and chanted in opposition to the "fascism" they saw at the root of the protest.

Green MPs Teanau Tuiono and Elizabeth Kerekere were among the high-profile figures to appear and support the counter-protest.

The group clashed with the few protesters who had already stationed themselves at Parliament. The two factions often chanted at each other, sometimes using vulgar language.

Things became tense when protestors and counter-protestors passed each other. Photo / George Heard

The intensity of the protest peaked as protesters marched past each other - split by a line of police - as they made their way into Parliament grounds.

Many lobbed verbal attacks at the other side. While police were forced to step in on some occasions, there was no evidence of any physical altercations between the two groups.

By 12.15pm, Brian Tamaki had the microphone and spoke of his "tears for our nation" over those who had suffered through Covid-19 restrictions.

Under the beating sun on a rare cloudless day in the capital, much of Tamaki's 30-minute speech consisted of criticism of the Government and politicians across nearly all parties.

Brian Tamaki spoke to the crowd for about 30 minutes under the hot sun. Photo / George Heard

He repeatedly gesticulated towards the Beehive, demanding politicians speak with him and protesters - to no avail.

However, he did announce Freedoms NZ, his new umbrella political party to contest next year's general election.



It would be a combination of Vision New Zealand led by his wife Hannah Tamaki, the New Nation Party, and the Outdoors and Freedom Party.

Police were on high alert in case the protest became violent. Photo / George Heard

He clarified he wouldn't be standing, but said the new party would help ensure the lockdowns and division from vaccinations would never happen again.

Organisers then acted out their planned mock trial, complete with a "judge" in the proper garb with a gavel and bench.

Protesters - deemed the jury - heard from witnesses introduced by "prosecutor" Heka Robertson, who was a prominent Freedom and Rights Coalition member in Wellington.

The four witnesses spoke about the real pain they felt, caused - in their view - by lockdowns and vaccination mandates.

A 'judge' presided over the mock trial, complete with the garb and gavel. Photo / George Heard

After two minutes of deliberation, Tamaki asked the jury for a verdict, to which he received a deafening cry of "guilty".

After the protest, Tamaki claimed up to 6000 people attended.

Herald journalists at the protest estimated the true number was closer to 2000, which was still double what police had estimated before the protest.

Hannah Tamaki believed she might get the "first bite of the cherry" at being the leader of the Freedoms NZ, but it would need agreement from other party leaders.

She confirmed there would only be one leader, as opposed to several co-leaders.

Hannah Tamaki was confident Freedoms NZ could meet the 5 per cent threshold to enter Parliament in next year's election.

"We could possibly get just over 5 [per cent], hopefully 6 or 7, but the way the climate is at the moment, people do not know where to put their vote."

In his speech, Brian Tamaki invited to recently expelled Labour MP Gaurav Sharma to join the new party.

"You need to give me a call."

Brian Tamaki called on other smaller parties to join his new venture. Photo / George Heard

He also claimed two other parties were interested in joining Freedoms NZ, calling on Democracy NZ and New Conservative to come on board.

Democracy NZ leader and former National MP Mike King conclusively ruled out any chance of joining forces with Brian Tamaki, saying he didn't trust him.

"You can count me out of any coalition ... [Tamaki has] hijacked this for his own means," King said.

He said there was a "strong chance they will implode" before next year's election.

New Conservative co-leader Ted Johnston also said it was "highly unlikely" he could choose to join Tamaki's new party, but did not rule it out completely.

"We're not activists, we're a serious political party."