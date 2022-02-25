The anti-mandate protest outside Parliament could cost taxpayers over a million dollars in extra wages for Police on the ground. Video / NZ Herald

The anti-mandate protest at Parliament could cost taxpayers millions of dollars as the cost of police resources adds up.

And the Police Association has called on the Government to boost funding with fears little will be left in the budget to fulfil other policing priorities.

With hundreds of additional police at the protest from around the country, it's estimated more than $800,000 has already been spent on extra wages.

Constables receive about $100 a day on top of their usual salary for operating outside of their posted district.

An estimated $2 million has been spent on accommodation, food and transport for police so far - based on the average price of flights and hotel rooms where police are staying.

This doesn't account for the cost of transporting riot gear and other resources to Parliament as well as the costs of concrete bollards brought in to block vehicles from entering the protest area.

Meanwhile, a source has told the Herald that up to five tow trucks were being paid $4000 a day to remain on standby last week when police threatened to tow illegally parked vehicles blocking the streets surrounding the protest site.

Police Association president Chris Cahill told Focus it was time the Government assigned more money to boost the police budget, while expressing grave concerns for the knock-on effect the operation could have.

"I think the idea that Police can continue to fund these emergency situations out of the current budget, especially with inflation - of course one of the biggest costs for Police is fuel and that's going through the roof - the Government needs to look at this."

Police said they weren't in a position to provide exact cost numbers while acknowledging the "large amount of staff from Wellington District and from across the country deployed to policing the protest activity at Parliament and to ensure public safety".

Minister of Police Poto Williams said the Government had invested $450m into police since 2017, including $45m into frontline safety.

"As a result of this record investment, the Police workforce is the largest it has ever been, with 15 per cent more officers on the beat in the past five years. And we are well on track to meet the commitment of recruiting 1800 new recruits by June next year.

"Changes to MIQ will also mean around 200 police officers will be returned to regular duties."

Cahill said another point of cost concern would also be around police who test positive for Covid-19 and need to stay in hotels while self-isolating.

He claimed five officers had so far tested positive.

"If that continues to spread that is going to be the biggest risk on resourcing. They've got access to rapid antigen tests and I think the use of those is going to have to increase," he said.

"All those officers will be double and some triple vaxxed and wearing N95s or equivalent masks so there's a lot of steps being taken but the nature of the role they're in has risk."