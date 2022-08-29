Brian Tamaki led a protest to parliament grounds today in an attempt to trigger a snap election. Video / NZ Herald

The fake judge who convicted the Government of crimes against humanity in a mock trial during a Brian Tamaki-led protest at Parliament last week is under review by the prominent health provider that employs him.

Rick Southey, the non-clinical national manager of Whānau Ora Community Clinic, was dressed in judicial robes with gavel in hand on Tuesday as he oversaw the mock trial, organised by Tamaki's Freedom and Rights Coalition and watched by roughly 1500 protesters.

George Ngatai, director of Whānau Ora Community Clinic which added vital Covid-19 testing and vaccination services particularly in Auckland, says Southey has been stood down pending a review of his actions.

"I think that it may not have been a wise thing to do," Ngatai said of Southey's participation in the protest.

"Everybody has to be responsible for their actions and whatever the outcomes are from those actions then they've got to deal with those consequences as well."

The NZ Herald made several attempts to contact Southey but none were successful.

Southey, a Destiny Church member, was one of the key individuals involved in Tuesday's protest that led to hundreds of people marching onto Parliament grounds to protest against the Government.

Ahead of the protest, police numbers were boosted, roads were blocked off and parking restrictions were enforced in an effort to prevent a repeat of the 23-day occupation of Parliament six months ago.

The primary feature of the protest was a meeting of the "people's court" to try the Government on claimed charges of crimes against humanity.

Southey, who lists no legal expertise on his LinkedIn page, acted as judge alongside "prosecutor" Heka Robertson and heard from "witnesses" who spoke of the pain Covid-19 lockdowns and mandates had inflicted on their whānau.

Following a two-minute recess, the crowd of protesters - or the jury - found the Government guilty, which was later confirmed by Southey.

Tamaki also used the protest to announce Freedoms NZ - an umbrella political party that united Vision New Zealand, led by wife Hannah Tamaki, and the New Nation Party.

Fortunately, the protest ended without incident and by Tuesday afternoon, almost all protesters had left Parliament.

Ngatai, speaking to the Herald from overseas, said a Whānau Ora Community Clinic (WOCC) staff member had lodged a complaint about Southey's appearance at the protest.

On Wednesday before he left New Zealand, Ngatai stood down Southey from his role with WOCC and initiated a review that would determine any consequences for his actions.

Ngatai, who is a Destiny Church member and candidate for Vision New Zealand, said he didn't know of Southey's planned role in the protest and would have instructed Southey not to participate had he known.

"Let's put it this way, I was surprised," he said.

"I don't actually see that as being something that should have actually happened."

According to Ngatai, Southey had worked for WOCC for a little over two years, helping young people struggling with education into work or alternative education.

Ngatai had purposely removed himself from the review panel, given both he and Southey were Destiny Church members.

The review would instead be undertaken by WOCC chairwoman Leainne Nathan and other representatives - all of whom Ngatai said were not linked to the church.

Ngatai hoped Nathan would reach a decision by the end of this week.

He wouldn't be drawn on whether he thought Southey should be removed from his role.

"Whatever the outcome is, obviously as the director of the organisation, that will be something I'll have to work with."

According to a document released in November last year under the Official Information Act, WOCC received almost $8 million of funding from the now-disestablished Counties Manukau DHB since July, 2018 - largely for the Covid testing and vaccination services it provided.

Ngatai hoped Southey's actions hadn't jeopardised future funding or negatively impacted how people viewed his staff.

"We work really hard to deliver a good service and I think that this would hopefully not be seen as this is what our whole organisation does.

"One person's actions have actually created some challenges for us and we just have to work through that."

The Herald asked Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) whether Southey's affiliation with WOCC could impact future funding, but it could not respond before deadline.

Southey was also included on a Ministry of Social Development list of providers who could arrange employment for secondary school students with a disability or health condition.

The Ministry could not respond before deadline when asked whether it was appropriate to refer people to Southey.