Police have had to intervene between two groups of protesters in Auckland's Domain this morning. The Brian Tamaki-led Freedom & Rights Coalition traded verbal blows with a counter-protest group wanting to silence the Destiny Church leader's supporters.

About 1000 people are expected to march towards the Beehive on Tuesday as Wellington prepares for a mass protest six months after the traumatic 23-day occupation of Parliament grounds.

That's the rough estimate police are citing in their briefings to Wellington's top officials who are deep in planning, should the protest turn violent.

And police are threatening arrest and prosecution if those who were trespassed from Parliament in the previous protest return.

Protest leader Brian Tamaki, of the Freedom and Rights Coalition, is believed to have touched down in the capital a day before his followers are expected to arrive.

The protest has been branded as a chance for the public to try the Government through "the people's court" with charges of "crimes against humanity", according to several social media posts by Tamaki's coalition.

Hundreds of people from around the country are expected to converge on Wellington late on Monday ahead of Tuesday morning's march.

Freedom and Rights Coalition marches often draw strong crowds. Photo / Dean Purcell

From 10am, protesters will march from Civic Square to Parliament before "the people's court" convenes at 11am.

The verdict - as it has been dubbed online - will be delivered at 1.30pm.

Many people working and studying in the area were last week encouraged to work from home on Tuesday to avoid the march.

Police have released details of how they intend to manage the protest activity, having been "in communication with organisers" to discuss their intentions.

In a statement on Friday, Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said road closures and parking restrictions would be implemented in areas near Parliament from 10pm on Sunday.

Brian Tamaki has been a regular figure at protests in Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Road closures would be in place at the Parliament end of Lambton Quay, lower Molesworth St, and Kate Sheppard Place.

Parnell also acknowledged the planned presence of a counter-protest.

"We acknowledge it is important that people have the right to peaceful protest," Parnell said

"However, police will take action against unlawful behaviour."

Police had a more specific warning for those whose right to access Parliament was removed following their behaviour during the protest earlier this year.

"If people attending the protest on Parliament grounds have been previously trespassed, they are at risk of arrest and prosecution," a police spokesperson said.

Police will be planning ahead so they are prepared if things turn ugly as they did six months ago. Photo / George Heard

Wellington mayor Andy Foster believed the city would not witness the same violence of six months ago, if past coalition marches were anything to go by.

He was cautiously optimistic protesters would march, make their point and leave.

"That's what we are hoping will happen ... it would be pretty much their track record."

Foster and council members had been in close contact with police officials in preparation for the event.

"At this stage, we're expecting maybe 1000 people, give or take a few hundred, but we'll see what happens as we get closer," Foster said.

Foster said police advice indicated there wasn't a high chance groups with similar beliefs - such as Counterspin Media and Voices For Freedom - would join the march.

Many will remember the flames that scarred Parliament's lawn. Photo / Mike Scott

It was somewhat contrary to evidence online where several groups had shown their support for the protest.

For one, Counterspin Media had released a strategy - seemingly to be followed at this week's protest - that included the attempted arrest of politicians, council members and media, along with references to violence should protestors be met with "combative opposing force".

Kiwi conspiracy influencer Chantelle Baker claimed on Facebook that YouTuber Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando, aka Real Rukshan, would be joining the masses in Wellington.

The pair were known to spread misinformation and falsehoods on social media in Australia.

While he couldn't go into details, Foster was confident there would be sufficient resources if "the untoward did occur".

An operations centre had been set up that included key decision-makers who would be able to respond should any issues arise.

Memories of the Parliament lawn on fire and protesters throwing paving bricks at police will be fresh in the minds of Wellingtonians who witnessed the scenes of six months ago.

The Parliament occupation ended with a violent stand-off between protesters and police. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Foster, while acknowledging that trauma, said many residents were more concerned with persistent wild weather currently hitting the region, causing slips and destroying property.

He urged anyone linked to Tuesday's events to act with calm, regardless of what side they were on.

"My one encouragement would be that nobody, whether you're a protester or a counter-protester, does things that rile people up."

It's understood Brian and Hannah Tamaki flew via Air New Zealand to Wellington from Auckland on Sunday, presumably for the protest.

Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki speaks at The Freedom and Rights Coalition lockdown protest at Auckland Domain last year, alongside his wife Hannah. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Hannah told TVNZ's Q&A on Sunday an occupation similar to what was seen six months ago had not been planned to her knowledge.

However, she did not rule out - nor would take responsibility for - what might happen after their protest activity ended.

"Once we all walk away ... whatever anybody else does, sorry about it, not our concern," she said.

In a previous protest, Brian revealed he would establish an umbrella party with four other minor parties to contest next year's election, but didn't reveal who they were.

Hannah, leader of Vision New Zealand that received 1 per cent support during a recent poll, said her husband would provide details on Tuesday.

"From what I'm understanding, Brian wants to announce it on the 23rd [of August] on the steps of Parliament," she told TVNZ.

On Friday, Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard set out the restrictions in place at Parliament to ensure the "safety and security of the public and the protection of property".

• Participants must assemble within and disperse from the grounds in an orderly manner, using the pedestrian ways to avoid damage to the lawns and flower beds and to not interfere with the flow of vehicular traffic.

• Participants must not mount the main steps nor interfere with the use of Parliament buildings by those entering or leaving it in the normal course of their business.

• Sound amplification equipment may be used; it must always be directed away from the buildings and must not be operated in a manner disruptive to occupants of the buildings; any sound equipment must be used for speeches only and kept to a reasonable level.

• Participants are to conduct themselves in such a way as to avoid any breach of the peace.

• No food may be prepared or sold within Parliament grounds, but there is no restriction on people consuming food that they may have brought with them.

• No vehicles may be brought onto the grounds as part of a demonstration.

• Structures including tents are not permitted and if not removed when requested, are liable for confiscation.

• Protests and demonstrations are only to take place during daylight hours, and therefore should not continue overnight.