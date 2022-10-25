Parliament lockdown avoided after report of gun in nearby car

The person was apprehended after reports of a firearm. Video / NZ Herald

The person was apprehended after reports of a firearm. Video / NZ Herald

A Parliament lockdown was narrowly avoided after police received a report of a firearm in a vehicle outside Parliament grounds.

The NZ Herald witnessed three officers detaining a man and placing him inside a police vehicle without struggle. Officers on the scene wouldn't comment.

The Herald understands Parliamentary Service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero briefed select staff members on his intention to close Parliament to the public and for those inside to stay within the building on recommendation from the police.

However, the matter was resolved before a lockdown was necessary.

"Thanks to the efficient and quick work of police and Parliamentary Security, the situation was resolved before we could send out a message to the complex."

Police took a man into custody after a report of a firearm in a vehicle outside Parliament grounds this morning. Photo / Jason Walls

Gonzalez-Montero encouraged staff who had been unsettled by the incident to contact managers for support.

A police spokesperson confirmed a person had been taken into custody after a report of a firearm in a vehicle at 8.39am.

"Police responded and the sole occupant of the vehicle was detained. The vehicle was searched and a firearm was not located."

There was no ongoing risk, according to police.