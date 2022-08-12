Parliament bullying claims: 'Issues' with MP's staff revealed, Ardern to front media

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will today answer questions about why a Labour backbencher claims there is an environment of bullying at Parliament. Video / Jed Bradley

Labour has confirmed there have been ongoing issues with staff in their MP Gaurav Sharma's office, after the backbencher claimed there was bullying at Parliament.

Hamilton West Sharma, writing in an explosive column in the NZ Herald yesterday, detailed alleged bullying and gaslighting involving party whips and the Parliamentary Service.

It remains unclear exactly what prompted Sharma's complaints.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will today answer questions about a Government backbencher's claims of bullying from his own party, while Labour's Chief Whip has broken his silence over the allegations.

A new statement from Labour's chief whip Duncan Webb this morning said his office had become aware of "issues between Gaurav and some of his staff" a year ago.

"At all times the Whip's office has acted in good faith and sought to work constructively with Gaurav and the Parliamentary Service to ensure he has good support available to address issues between him and his staff.

The statement said it "seemed prudent" to recently pause hiring with the intention of providing further assistance before more staff were hired into Sharma's office.

"The Parliamentary Service and I met with Gaurav in good faith to progress these issues as recently as yesterday, he was fully represented at that meeting," Webb's statement read.

"We are mindful these are ongoing relationships, so we must respect individual's privacy, but we will continue to seek a resolution with Gaurav in the coming weeks."

It's understood the meeting between Webb, Sharma and Parliamentary Service took place before the MP's column was published.

Ardern would face media about midday and will field questions on the matter.

Parliamentary Service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero yesterday revealed they had been working through "employment matters" involving Sharma.

"The Parliamentary Service works alongside whips from all parties," he said.

"This has included working closely with the Labour Whip's office over the past year to address employment matters with Dr Sharma."

Since writing the column Sharma has refused to comment further except only to mention: "I am not the bully".

When asked who the bully or bullies were, Sharma said: "We'll find out."

Hamilton West MP Dr Gaurav Sharma. Photo / Supplied

Speaker Trevor Mallard said he would not discuss individual MPs or staff relationships.

"A practice was developed during the last Parliament and has continued into this Parliament where MPs who have ongoing staff relationship issues have been delayed in their appointment of new staff until the whips and Parliamentary Service are convinced they have sufficient skills to properly supervise them," he said.

Asked about cases where an MP was allegedly bullied by another MP, Mallard said he expected to soon announce a new Commissioner of Parliamentary Standards, who would investigate allegations.

He said MPs and staff could go to the commissioner if they were unsatisfied with the way a complaint had been handled.

Senior Labour ministers - namely Chris Hipkins and Willie Jackson - have said they had not seen any bullying between MPs in the party.

Sharma (left) with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in 2020. Photo / NZME

National MPs meanwhile were quick to leap on to discontent on the Labour backbench, taking attention away from the misdeeds of their own MP Sam Uffindell, which has dominated headlines this week.

National MP Chris Bishop described Sharma's allegations as "extraordinary".

"Dr Sharma is a very brave man to take a swing at both the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister, they're extraordinary allegations for the Labour Party to answer," Bishop said.

National Party Whip Chris Penk did not respond to broader criticism of party whips and only said "Labour's leadership will need to respond to these allegations about a lack of kindness".

