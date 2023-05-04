Rotorua's Te Papa o Te Kauri BMX track, pictured, will host the 2024 UCI BMX Racing World Cup, a Paris Olympics qualifier. Photo / Cycling New Zealand

Next year, 300 of the world’s best BMX racers will launch themselves down an eight-metre plywood ramp in Rotorua when the city hosts a key showdown in the run-up to the Paris Olympics.

Cycling New Zealand, with BMX New Zealand and Rotorua BMX Club, today announced the first stop of the 2024 Union Cycliste Internationale BMX Racing World Cup will be at the Te Papa o Te Kauri BMX facility at Whakarewarewa on February 10 and 11.

Hosting the Olympic qualifier on home soil has been described as a “huge advantage” for Kiwi riders, with the World Cup event also expected to put “New Zealand on the map” as a BMX destination.

BMX Rotorua president Aimee McGregor told the Rotorua Daily Post it would be a treat for spectators, who could watch all the action from the edge of the track.

“You can see every element of the race unfold in front of you,” McGregor said.

“You’ll have eight competitors lined up, elbow-to-elbow at the top of this ramp and then going as fast as they can to the bottom, launching their small bikes over incredible heights. It will be great to watch.”

New Zealand’s most successful BMX racer, 2012 London Olympics silver medallist Sarah Walker, said she was “over the moon” with the news that her home club, Rotorua, will host double rounds of the UCI World Cup next February.

Walker, who is in the event’s advisory group and is a member of the International Olympic Committee Athletes Commission, said the event would attract most of the world’s best riders and teams.

It would be a “massive boost” for the sport in New Zealand, as well as for aspiring Kiwi BMX racers and the Rotorua community.

“It will be a cool opportunity for Kiwi riders to have a home World Cup, and to be on the Rotorua BMX track is an exciting opportunity,” Walker said.

New Zealand’s most successful BMX racer, London Olympics silver medallist Sarah Walker, was "over the moon" Rotorua would host the World Cup. Photo / NZME

“Olympic points up for grabs, to be able to race on your home track in your own country – it is a huge advantage and opportunity. It will be cool to have the crowds come out to support the Kiwi riders.”

She said the facility in Rotorua with the 8m ramp was world-class.

“[It] has already been such a good training ground for the riders to build their skills. To see it now become a place where the rest of the world will come is a cool moment for the sport here,” Walker said.

“We have had some European riders training in Rotorua last summer and they know how good it is, and so it could be a great place for future training here over the Northern Hemisphere winter.”

She expected to see a “really good field” and a lot of international riders, teams and fans.

“With back-to-back events; four rounds with qualifying points for Paris - you would be silly to miss it.”

The Te Papa o Te Kauri BMX facility was a $1.6 million project that took five years to construct, and it opened in December 2019.

McGregor said the facility’s pride and joy was an elite, international-standard track made of shaped earth covered in lime, with corners sealed with tar and asphalt to provide grip.

The ramp was designed for professional BMX riders to make big jumps.

BMX riders competing at the professional ramp at the Te Papa o Te Kauri BMX facility at Whakarewarewa in April. Photo / Cycling New Zealand

Organisers expect 300 elite riders from around the world to compete in Rotorua.

The event would be followed by a second stop in Australia two weeks later, creating a Southern Hemisphere double-header.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said in a statement she looked forward to the positive impact this event will have on the local community. She said the local club’s soon-to-be-realised vision of hosting a world event was a key driver for the development of the facility in 2019.

“We are excited to be hosting the 2024 UCI BMX Racing World Cup in Rotorua,” Tapsell said.

“This event allows us the chance to showcase our city on the international stage, along with bringing elite riders and spectators from around the world to experience all that Rotorua has to offer and provide welcome support for local businesses.”

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment manager of major events Kylie Hawker-Green said in the statement the event would put “New Zealand on the map” as a BMX destination.

“BMX racing also has a strong connection with our youth, and we look forward to working with Cycling New Zealand to leverage the event to encourage youth participation in the sport and support wellbeing outcomes.”

In the statement, Cycling New Zealand chief executive Simon Peterson said it was pleased to host the World Cup event, especially in Rotorua.

“We trust it will provide a significant boost for the sport at this excellent BMX racing facility.”

Cycling New Zealand high-performance manager Ryan Hollows said it would be a big boost for New Zealand riders.

“Our elite BMX Racing riders spend considerable time based in Europe for many of the major events to seek qualification for the UCI World Championships and the Olympic Games.

“This is a rare opportunity to achieve that at home, in our conditions, and with home-town support.”