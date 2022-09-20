The teacher aide admitted to raping one young woman and sexually violating another. Photo / Herald graphic

The teacher aide admitted to raping one young woman and sexually violating another. Photo / Herald graphic

An Auckland school which is under intense scrutiny for hiring a sexual abuser has launched an independent investigation into his appointment.

It came as parents demanded answers from the principal and board about how the school came to employ the young man as a teacher aide despite his background being highlighted in a police check.

"As board members and parents we take our responsibility for your children very seriously," the school's board chair said in an email to parents, obtained by the Herald.

"However, we are aware that actions speak louder than words," the email said, adding that the board would bring in an independent contractor to review the appointment and its employment practices.

The school's Board of Trustees is holding a meeting this week, and the Ministry of Education plans to meet with the school's leadership later this week.

Parents told the Herald they want an explanation at the board meeting of why the school employed the young man as a teacher aide despite learning about his record of sexual abuse through a police vetting process.

Some of them are also questioning the actions of the principal, who is related to the teacher aide. The school has rejected any conflict of interest, saying the principal was not involved in the employment process.

The teacher aide resigned last Wednesday after his sexual abuse was revealed in a report by Stuff. He had previously admitted to raping one young woman and sexually violating another while he was aged between 14 and 17.

Parents expressed disbelief that the school could knowingly hire a sexual abuser.

"There is no place in the world that would employ a rapist to work with a child," one mother told the Herald.

"No child should have a sexual predator sitting beside them."

Another parent said she was "really, really, angry and totally appalled" at the school's actions.

The parent, whose daughter attended the school, said she wanted accountability from the principal.

"I think she should be stood down pending a full and independent investigation. And I think the parents and students need to be communicated with."

The board's chairwoman said last week that the principal was not involved in the hiring of non-teaching staff and that it was not unusual for whānau members to be hired at a school.

The parent whose daughter attended the school said that even if the principal was distanced from the hiring process, she was highly likely to have known about the aide's background because of the police check and because she was related to him.

"I think the comment that she knew nothing about it and did not employ him is absurd," she said.

"It's totally ludicrous. These sort of comments take the community for fools."

Victim advocate Ruth Money, who is supporting the two survivors, said she understood that the school had put in place rules in which the man could not be alone in a classroom with children.

However, several parents said the teacher aide had often been unsupervised around students, including at a recent school trip.

In the email to parents, the board chair said there had been no concerns raised about the staff member's conduct at the school and it was confident it had not put people at risk.

The board chairwoman said last week that the school was confident it had fulfilled all of its legal obligations and followed ministry guidelines.

Ministry of Education northern leader Isabel Evans said that while schools could make decisions that met legal thresholds, they also had a moral obligation to make decisions in the best interests of their students and staff.

Auckland Primary Principals Associations spokeswoman Wendy Kofoed said schools were required by law to vet any staff who would be working with children, but retained discretion over whether they hired that staff member.

"For example, I had a parent with a drink-drive conviction but it was many years ago, and there has to be natural justice. You've got to do your due diligence and risk assessment to make sure that you are treating that person appropriately.

"In that case, police gave support and said that on reflection, that could be someone I could hire."

Kofoed said cases which involved sexual abuse were much more complicated and schools would have to carry out extensive risk analysis "to make sure children are going to be 100 per cent safe".