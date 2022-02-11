50-50 owner and chef Helen Turnbull with apprentice chef Courtenay Charles.

Paraparaumu Beach restaurant 50-50 has been awarded a 'hat' at the Cuisine Good Food Awards earlier this week.

Sixteen eateries were awarded hats, with the top awards going to restaurants Hiakai and Floriditas alongside chefs Monique Fiso (HIAKAI) and Asher Boote (Hillside and Daisy).

Visa Wellington On a Plate chief executive Sarah Meikle said the Cuisine Good Food Awards are the gold standard for hospitality across the country and have come at a time when the industry needs recognition and support more than ever before.

"On behalf of the Visa Wellington On a Plate team, we are absolutely thrilled for all of our winners and those who picked up 'hats'. The accolades are very well deserved and we encourage everyone to dine out at these incredible restaurants, cafes and bars."

50-50 restaurant owner and head chef Helen Turnbull said it was an honour to be recognised by her professional industry peers.

"The team and I are extremely proud to receive a hat.

"We're now even more inspired to keep raising the bar and share the 50-50 experience with the world from right here on the Kāpiti Coast."

Watching the awards ceremony online together from the restaurant in Paraparaumu Beach, there were lots of hugs and cheers when 50-50's name popped up first on the list.

"I'm still a bit overwhelmed and feel super proud of my team, my local suppliers and the support we've received from the local community.

"So many people have played a role in helping us to get this recognition.



"The team behind the awards are at the heart of the New Zealand hospitality scene.

"I'd like to thank them for bringing everyone together to tune in and celebrate the industry.

"It was a bright spot at a time when everyone is facing challenges as a result of the pandemic."

Described by Cuisine as 'An unequivocal avant-garde dining experience', Helen said, "We provide a meal that is approachable and takes you on a culinary adventure.

"Using lots of ingredients that you know and some that you may not, we create flavour combinations that help to tell our 50-50 story and also one about modern New Zealand cuisine."

Sarah said, "With a total of 24 local eateries listed as finalists, and 16 of those earning hats, this is a solid testament to the talent, passion and creativity of our restaurateurs, firmly cementing Wellington as the culinary capital of New Zealand.

"We know there are less people out and about in the city as many workplaces shift to working from home, among other flexible options, however, hospitality is still open for business."