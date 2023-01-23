Paramedic lowered into sea in drama off Napier coast

Hawke's Bay's Lowe Corporation rescue helicopter landed on a reserve near the entrance to the Napier inner Harbour after lowering a paramedic into the sea to help a stricken man on a small fishing boat. Photo / Paul Taylor.

A paramedic had to be lowered into the sea to swim to a small boat off the Napier coast on Tuesday in a bid to resuscitate a man stricken by a medical event at sea.

Despite the medical team’s efforts the man could not be revived.

Emergency services were advised about 10.10am, and Hawke’s Bay’s Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter and Coastguard Hawke’s Bay rescue craft the Celia Knowles were both called into the rescue.

Rescue helicopter service general manager Ian Wilmot said the call was to a boat about 5km east of Napier Port, an estimated trip time of up to 30 minutes for a rescue craft putting to sea.

The helicopter flew to the area and lowered the paramedic into the water from where he swam to the boat and began resuscitation, which continued after the patient and the paramedic were transferred to the rescue craft as it made its way back to shore.

The helicopter landed on the reserve on the eastern side of the entrance to the inner harbour and awaited the return of the boats, and the Celia Knowles returned to its Meeanee Quay berth about 11.30am. .