The paraglider being rescued. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

A paraglider is in a serious condition and had to be airlifted to hospital in a rescue chopper after a crash in Huntly yesterday afternoon.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said a crew was called in to help the injured man around 3.45pm.

They said the man, in his 30s, had been involved in a paragliding accident and had fallen from a height of about 10 metres.

"He needed to be extracted by winch and was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition."