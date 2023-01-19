Police have closed State Highway 12 in Paparoa, Northland. Photo / NZME

A person is dead after two vehicles crashed in Kaipara earlier this afternoon.

Police were called to the crash on State Highway 12 in Paparoa shortly before 2pm.

A spokesperson confirmed the person died at the scene, and a second person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

SH12 is currently closed with diversions in place along Franklin and Stirling roads.

Police said the diversions were unsuitable for heavy goods vehicles due to the nature of the roads.

“Motorists are asked to avoid travel where possible or to expect lengthy delays while the scene is cleared.”

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.