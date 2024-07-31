Advertisement
Pāpāmoa fire: Givealittle fundraiser set up for Pāpāmoa woman who lost home

Ayla Yeoman
By
2 mins to read
Flames engulf a house in Pāpāmoa. Video / Supplied

A Givealittle page has been created for the community to support a Pāpāmoa woman who lost her home to an electrical fire.

Emergency services were called to the house fire on Gravatt Rd on the afternoon of July 25.

A Givealittle page was created by a woman named Vicki to raise funds for the homeowner.

“A dear friend has lost her home and all her belongings due to a fire in her house,” the fundraising page read.

Vicki’s post said she was asking for donations to help her friend get back on her feet.

“As you know, insurance only goes so far. Financial assistance is the best way to help as she is still having to pay her mortgage and will now need to find accommodation to rent while things are being sorted out.”

The funds would be used for clothing, accommodation expenses, furniture and general household items, Vicki said.

Within the first four days of the Givealittle page, 50 people have donated a total of $1870.

The owner of the house previously told Sunlive she could not believe what had happened. “It’s just so surreal,” she said while standing outside her fire-torn home on Friday morning. She did not want to be named.

Fire and Emergency NZ safety investigator Jon Rewi said the fire took “out the whole house”.

“It started in the garage, and it’s got into the roof void. It looks fine from the road. It’s not fine.”

“There is smoke damage throughout the rest of the property. There’s also heat damage to the neighbouring house.”

Rewi said electrical fires could happen to anyone. He warned people to check their smoke alarms were working and that they had an escape plan.

To donate, visit: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/flames-in-Pāpāmoa -we-need-your-help

- SunLive

