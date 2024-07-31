Pāpāmoa fire: Givealittle fundraiser set up for Pāpāmoa woman who lost home

“As you know, insurance only goes so far. Financial assistance is the best way to help as she is still having to pay her mortgage and will now need to find accommodation to rent while things are being sorted out.”

The funds would be used for clothing, accommodation expenses, furniture and general household items, Vicki said.

Within the first four days of the Givealittle page, 50 people have donated a total of $1870.

The owner of the house previously told Sunlive she could not believe what had happened. “It’s just so surreal,” she said while standing outside her fire-torn home on Friday morning. She did not want to be named.

Fire and Emergency NZ safety investigator Jon Rewi said the fire took “out the whole house”.

“It started in the garage, and it’s got into the roof void. It looks fine from the road. It’s not fine.”

“There is smoke damage throughout the rest of the property. There’s also heat damage to the neighbouring house.”

Rewi said electrical fires could happen to anyone. He warned people to check their smoke alarms were working and that they had an escape plan.

To donate, visit: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/flames-in-Pāpāmoa -we-need-your-help

- SunLive