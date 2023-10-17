Work is to begin this month on putting signalised crossings at the Parton-Tara Rd roundabout. Photo / Tauranga City Council

Traffic lights are coming to the Parton and Tara Rds roundabout in Pāpāmoa.

Tauranga City Council said today it could no longer hold off installing signalised crossings with an expected rise in pedestrians and cyclists in the area as residential development starts at Pāpāmoa Junction, and more shops, health centres and medical offices nearby.

Director of transport Brendan Bisley said it had not been an easy decision but one that needed to be made.

”Over the past few years, we’ve had continued requests from people in the area to put in pedestrian crossings. Considering the fact Tara Rd is a key connection between Tauranga’s eastern suburbs and Mount Maunganui and Tauranga, we’ve held off so far.

“However, due to the way the area is changing, exacerbating existing issues with speed and people crossing the road in the area, we can no longer defer this work.”

Bisley said he realised it was an investment for the community, as the crossings could add a minute or two to journeys.

More pedestrians are using the Parton-Tara Rd roundabout. Image / Tauranga City Council

”We need to balance the flow of traffic for those travelling through the area with the safety of people living and travelling to school around here.”

He said the crossings would help give the growing Pāpāmoa East community safe, reliable and easy choices of ways to get around.

Pāpāmoa Beach Village manager, Polly Delfim, has been a long-term advocate for the crossings.

“It is great to see this project taking place as it will provide a much safer environment for our residents,” Delfim said.

“Many independent retirees walk around this area, they simply want to be able to get to the pharmacy or a medical appointment across the road safely.

“Many school children cross these streets, often on their bikes, scooters and skateboards. We will be pleased when this is all complete, creating better harmony between drivers and pedestrians.”

Work starts late October and is expected to be completed by Christmas 2023. Temporary lane closures will apply during the works.

Once activated, a red light for traffic and the window for people crossing takes approximately 30 seconds, the council said.

Sensors will be installed to extend that time if a person needs more time to cross.

The council said there was not enough room for a foot bridge and it also wouldn’t be a viable solution on all feeders roads of the roundabout.

Speed calming measures have been controversial in the area. Speed bumps installed on nearby Te Okuroa Drive last year near Te Manawa o Pāpāmoa School were described as “aggressive” and “vicious” by frustrated drivers.

The council removed the bumps and replaced with a crossing but the school’s principal said that did not do enough to slow speeding drivers.