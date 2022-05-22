PM jets to the US but why she might not meet the President, how a tight job market is impacting salaries and what an Albanese win means for NZ in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A Ministry of Social Development building in Auckland was forced to go into lockdown this morning as an incident involving police unfolded.

Police responded to reports of a potential situation involving a weapon at Work and Income in Papakura's Queen St around 9am.

"While initial reports suggested a firearm was present, no firearm or similar weapon has been located," said a police spokesperson.

A witness who had a meeting at the offices this morning arrived to see roller doors down and were told by security that nobody would be allowed in as there was an incident unfolding.

They said they saw three police cars enter through a rear entrance.

Another local had been told that a man with a gun was holding staff hostage inside.

"Pretty scary really, a lot people down on their luck around here."

The offices reopened around 10am and there no injuries.

Police are making inquiries into the incident.