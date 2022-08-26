The bid to bring fallen soldier home, just how many ram raids have there been in the past few months and new data shows the likelihood of a recession in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A large brawl at an Auckland high school has seen eight students suspended and a further 23 stood down, while the principal says extra security will remain onsite.

Last Wednesday, police were called to Papakura High School to respond to an incident between students and the school was sent into a lockdown.

"As a result of this, two students received minor injuries, none requiring hospital treatment," principal Simon Craggs told the Herald.

"Our investigation showed that no knives or other weapons were used. I am not aware of any ongoing police investigations relating to this."

As a result of the fight, eight students had been suspended and a further 23 stood down from school, Craggs said.

"This behaviour goes against our school values and will not be tolerated as students' safety is our highest priority."

A police spokesperson had previously said the school was locked down as the brawl was contained.

Craggs said the school had added several extra measures to help prevent similar events.

"These include, extra security onsite, supervised quiet spaces for students at break times and increased senior staff presence.

"This week, our students have responded amazingly and have been settled and keen to get on with their learning. Students have made it clear that this does not accurately reflect our school."

On August 24, the school hosted a community hui where the situation was discussed openly.

About 400 people attended and Craggs said students and families were able to share concerns.

"Student safety was a key concern and attendees were able to be reassured by the measures put in place," he said.

"From the meeting, there was community support for the school to move forward and address issues raised together."

Auckland's Manurewa-Papakura Ward councillor Daniel Newman told the Herald the meeting was "confronting but constructive".

"I think principal Simon Craggs has a tough brief but he cares deeply about the school and his commitment to it is obvious.

"I am impressed with the immediate changes that have been implemented and the disciplinary response has been swift."

Newman, a former student of the school, said he wants the community to know "the school is safe".

"The school acted well and their disciplinary approach to the incident was swift and proportionate."