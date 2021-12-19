Panmure petrol station robbery: Two arrested, worker injured in altercation

An employee at a Panmure petrol station was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a robbery on Monday, 20 December. Photo / Google

Two people have been arrested after a robbery at an East Auckland petrol station that resulted in the brief hospitalisation of an employee.

The worker received minor injuries during the altercation, police said.

The robbery took place this morning at a GAS petrol service station on Pilkington Rd in Panmure.

Police said multiple offenders were involved in the incident, and one is believed to have had a knife.

"As a result of inquiries, two people have been located and taken into custody and a stolen vehicle has been recovered," a police spokesperson said.

"Inquiries are ongoing in relation to a third person believed to have been involved."