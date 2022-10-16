Police have named a pedestrian who was killed when a car rolled onto the footpath in Palmerston North on Friday night.
He was Thomas David Martin, 59.
Martin was walking home from the pub at around midnight when a car driving on Main St clipped another vehicle, hit a traffic island, and rolled onto the footpath.
The car hit Martin before crashing into the roller door of a storage unit. He died at the scene.
Police said a decision on what charges the driver could face would not be confirmed an investigation was complete.
The investigation could take months, police said.
