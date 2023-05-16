Police in Palmerston North received two reports of a man trying to lure children into a van. Photo / File

Police in Palmerston North are working hard to track down a man who allegedly has been attempting to lure children into his white van.

Police received two reports of suspicious approaches last week on Botanical Rd between 2.45pm and 3.15pm.

“Two young people were allegedly approached by a man, possibly in a white van,” a police spokesperson said.

“It was reported that the man asked the child to enter a van, in both cases the children ran away and there were no reported injuries.”

Police are appealing for information to help them determine what has occured.

“Anyone with dashcam footage from the Botanical Road area on Tuesday last week is asked to contact Police,” they said.

“We understand this sort of incident can cause concern and we urge the community to be alert, but not alarmed.”

Information can be given by calling 105 or online, quoting the file number 230510/3058.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.