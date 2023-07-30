Spain celebrates after scoring their third goal against Costa Rica. Photo / AP

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith is responding to reports Spain’s Women’s World Cup team left the city early after “boredom set in”.

The ESPN journalist behind the report has spoken out about the “international incident” his story sparked as the team clarify their reason for leaving the city.

In a tweet, ESPN reporter Samuel Marsden wrote: “So, I may have caused an international incident. Be kind.”

Marsden’s story on Saturday reported that Spain left their Palmerston North training base for Wellington, two days before facing Japan in the capital, with ESPN reporting that “boredom set in among the players and their families”.

The information was “based on reports from reliable sources”, Marsden said in a statement.

“However, it does not reflect Spain’s official reason for moving, which is to do with logistics ahead of possible KO (knockout) games,” he said.

So, I may have caused an international incident. Be kind pic.twitter.com/NYvXL0xFFS — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) July 29, 2023

A spokeswoman for the Spain team, also known as La Roja, said the claims were simply not true.

“We have all been absolutely happy in Palmerston North. We moved to be closer to the stadium and because if we top Group C after our match against Japan, we will also play in Wellington,” she said.

“Our base has been amazing and Massey University has been the best place to train everyday.”

Team officials did stress they enjoyed their stay there and were made to feel at home, with ESPN sources praising the people, their hotel and the facilities at Massey University.

“However, the lack of things to do in the area has taken its toll. Families, including some players’ children, are staying with the squad as part of a pre-tournament agreement with the Spanish Football Federation but, along with the players, have found there is little to do, especially in the evenings.”

But a Spanish team spokesperson told the Herald the squad would “never forget our days” in Palmerston North. The spokesperson questioned the source of the claims published by ESPN saying the team had been “happy and comfortable”.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith offered to host the Spain Women’s World Cup team for a free night out amid the reports.

Smith said he understood a city with 100,000 people was a small pond in comparison to the likes of Madrid or even Auckland, “but we are comfortable in our own skin as a city”.

“It is a fantastic city for families with an award-winning playground and flying fox, a world-class rehabilitation centre for endangered New Zealand wildlife, Lido Aquatic Centre, and a premier miniature railway,” Smith said.

It is not the first time that La Roja have been caught up in controversy during the Women’s World Cup, formally apologising after a video surfaced online of four members ‘mocking’ the haka before the tournament began.

Following a pōwhiri in Palmerston North, captain Ivana Andres asked local iwi Rangitāne for forgiveness.

Spain's team at the women's football world cup has apologised after they shared a video on social media of players laughing while performing a mock haka.



The tournament is being hosted by New Zealand and Australia ⤵️



🔗: https://t.co/JBNiQmHqXb pic.twitter.com/JcD4V0u7Cw — AJE_Sport (@AJE_Sport) July 17, 2023

Speaking in Spanish, Andres said the team was learning every day and know how important mana is to Māori.

“We’ve only been a few days in Aotearoa New Zealand, and there’s still much to learn about this culture. We appreciate you teaching us during these minutes, especially in such a significant moment as Matariki in which the stars announce the start of a new year,” she said.

A team jersey was also offered, which was accepted by the iwi.