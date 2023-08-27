Matthew Ngatai Te Moananui carries a wooden cross down Pioneer Highway accompanied by Xathanyel Rapana-Tauariki. Photo / Judith Lacy

“All people need peace.”

So said a sign carried by a woman who took part in March for Peace in Palmerston North.

More than 200 people took part in the walk from Legacy Church in Church St to the refurbished Highbury Shopping Centre at lunchtime on Friday.

March for Peace was organised by former gang members Hemi Davidson and Matthew Ngatai Te Moananui with support from Legacy Church.

It was in response to tensions between Black Power and Mongrel Mob in the city.

Davidson and Te Moananui took turns carrying a wooden cross, while a large banner saying “Highbury United” was carried at the front of the march.

Xathanyel Rapana-Tauariki (left), Matthew Ngatai Te Moananui and Hemi Davidson lead the marchers out to Cook St. Photo / Judith Lacy

“We don’t need no more trouble”, “God’s peace 4 Palmy”, and “Know God, know peace” were the messages on some of the other signs.

As well as people walking, there were mobility scooters, pushchairs, motorbikes, an adult buggy and a knee scooter. Several people pushed bikes while others walked dogs.

Before the march headed out into the sunshine, Legacy Church member Greg Cardno led karakia. He said God is the prince of peace and asked for his presence.

“You are all about peace and your kingdom is peaceful.”

A woman prayed for every gang to rise and sit with God and every gang to come together to hold hands.

A man prayed for all guns and weapons to be laid down.

Another man said his dream was for the beautiful land of Palmerston North to break free from violence while another said there were so many broken hearts and families.

At the end of the march, Cardno told the crowd it was about violence in all walks of life.

“I was a violent offender but Jesues changed me. I am no longer a violent offender.”

Two of the men who took part in March For Peace enjoy a laugh at the Highbury Shopping Centre. Photo / Judith Lacy

Members of the Fijian community sang We Have Overcome while the crowd enjoyed a free sausage sizzle.

New seating, tables, gardens and rubbish bins have been installed, as has a shade sail. The kaumātua benches have been restored and reinstalled.

Marchers have peace on their signs and minds. Photo / Judith Lacy



