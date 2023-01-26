Palmerston North house fire being treated as suspicious

A large blaze that ripped through a house on Raleigh St in Palmerston North is being treated as suspicious.

The incident was originally reported at 8.48pm on Thursday, according to Fire and Emergency NZ, which dispatched two fire engines at that time.

The fire is now under control and there was no spread to any other residences.

A spokesperson added that as the incident was being treated as suspicious, a specialist fire investigation officer was dispatched to the scene.

The spokesperson said that the scene now has a guard in front, and crews will be returning on Friday morning to continue investigations.

No people were believed to be in the house at the time of the fire, the spokesperson said.



