The documents allege he obtained various amounts by deception – from as much as $117,590 to as little as $448.

Codyre, 50, no longer works at Ross.

He’s also known by his married name, Wayne Jenkins.

Codyre appeared in the Palmerston North District Court earlier this month. He entered no pleas and is due to reappear next month.

Codyre was a long-time principal of Ross and had served as president of the Manawatū Principals’ Association. He was often quoted in local and national media about education issues.

Ross board of trustees member Mike Yiannoutsos said the school wasn’t in a position to comment.

The Teaching Council said Codyre’s registration was recently cancelled.

- RNZ