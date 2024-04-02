Frank Goldingham with his wife, Beverley, and his Outdoor Access Champion Award. Photo / Judith Lacy

About 50 years ago, Frank Goldingham was struck by a car while crossing a Terrace End street.

He broke his leg and underwent a lengthy rehabilitation.

The Palmerston North businessman and newspaper publisher took up walking. As his love of putting one foot in front of another grew, he discovered while there was a magazine for runners, there was not one for walkers.

He started Walking New Zealand in 1996, and more than 300 issues later he remains the owner, publisher and editor.

Goldingham received an Outdoor Access Champion Award last month, recognising his work with the monthly magazine, which is available in print and digitally.

The magazine promotes walking by profiling walks and publicising walking events and walking groups throughout New Zealand.

Each year, Herenga ā Nuku, the Outdoor Access Commission, presents Outdoor Access Champion awards to people who have made significant and lasting contributions to public access to the outdoors in New Zealand.

In 2004, Goldingham was the inaugural chairman of Te Araroa Manawatū Trust and held the position for 16 years.

In 2022, Tokomaru Shelter on the trail was renamed after two of the people largely responsible for its existence — Goldingham and the late Ian Argyle. It is now known as Ian and Frank’s Hut.

Palmerston North city councillor Brent Barrett spoke on behalf of Mayor Grant Smith at the presentation ceremony. Barrett said Goldingham was the best kind of maverick who gets out and makes things happen.

Barrett quoted American mountaineer John Muir, who said in every walk with nature, one receives far more than they seek.

Feilding Herald owner Frank Goldingham (left) presents Feilding Mayor Gerald Corrick with a Commodore computer for the Feilding Public Library in 1981. Photo / Feilding & District Heritage

Outdoor Access Commission chief executive Ric Cullinane said the board put a lot of thought into deliberations for the award, and Goldingham’s contribution was “astonishing”.

Goldingham acknowledged the many contributors and subscribers who made the magazine possible.

He was grateful to his family and fellow walkers, and thanked his wife, Beverley, for letting him off the dishes.

Living Streets Aotearoa president Tim Jones nominated Goldingham for the award.

Jones said Goldingham’s commitment to promoting walking had been long lasting and formidable.

“What struck me is his long-standing commitment to walking and determination to continue promoting it. To keep producing a magazine for that long — 313 issues and counting — he has enormous determination and commitment, and we really appreciate it.”

Goldingham played a leading role in establishing and running the Manawatū Walking Festival between 2015 and 2020, allowing many people to enjoy guided walks around Manawatū.

“I have enjoyed the journey very much and I hope everyone else continues walking,” he said.

Goldingham founded the Feilding Herald and owned other newspapers. In the early 1980s, he started Viscount Electronics in Church St. The business sold personal computers.

