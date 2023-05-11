An 18-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter. Photo / File

A teenager has been charged after the death of a 59-year-old Palmerston North man in October.

Thomas David Martin, known as Tom, died after being struck by a car while walking on the footpath of Main St in Roslyn on October 14.

In a statement today, Police said an 18-year-old woman had been charged with manslaughter and was due to appear in court on Tuesday.

An earlier Police statement shortly after Martin’s death said a Toyota Altezza driving on the same street allegedly clipped another car, hit a traffic island and rolled on to the footpath, hitting Martin and then coming to rest against the roller door of a storage unit.

Martin died at the scene, police said.

The driver and a passenger in the front seat suffered minor to moderate injuries in the crash, while another passenger had serious injuries.

According to Martin’s former manager, he had a partner, two adult sons, and several grandchildren. He had worked at Roslyn manufacturing company Iplex for 38 years.

“He was a devoted family man. He was of Irish descent, which he was passionate about. He was a jovial fella, very loud and proud,” Marie-Anne Vinsen told the Herald in the days after his death.



