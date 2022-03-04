The pain at the pump continues for Kiwis as some fuels now exceed $3 a litre. AA principal advisor Terry Collins explains what’s causing the surge in prices. Video / NZ Herald

The pain at the pump continues for Kiwis as some fuels now exceed $3 a litre. AA principal advisor Terry Collins explains what’s causing the surge in prices. Video / NZ Herald

Filling up at the pump got more expensive this week with unleaded 91 surpassing $3 per litre in Auckland and Wellington.

Today a BP station in the Auckland suburb of Waterview was advertising unleaded 91 for $3.07 per litre. Premium 98 hit that a month ago and has now climbed to $3.33 per litre.

At that time unleaded 91 was $2.66 - a price rise of 40c per litre in just four weeks.

According to fuel price app Gaspy, the most expensive petrol in Auckland was at BP Whangaparaoa, where 91 was spotted at $3.15 per litre and 98 advertised at $3.38 per litre.

Using a discount card shaved 6c per litre off the price.

MTA energy and environment sector manager Ian Baggott told the Herald the bulk of the price drivers pay for petrol is made up of taxes.

Just over half of the cost (52 per cent) is made up of taxes, including the fuel excise duty, the emission trading scheme levy and GST.

"Another 37 per cent is made up of production and shipping costs," he said.

"That leaves 10.6 per cent as the wholesaler and retailer margin, out of which they have to pay staff and operating costs, leases, distribution and other costs."

For those looking for the cheapest petrol, Baggott said to fill up at unmanned sites such as Gull and Waitomo stations.

The cost of employing staff, providing food and coffee and bathroom facilities increased overheads, he said.

The Auckland Regional Fuel tax added 10c a litre.

Motorists driving along Manukau Rd in Epsom could nab a tank of the cheapest fuel with 91 at $2.74 per litre and 98 at $2.90.

And the pain at the pump is set to continue. The price of Brent crude oil jumped from $153 a barrel on Wednesday to $168 yesterday.

The $13.89 difference in one day was the biggest hike in price since 2020.

Today it was $172.69 a barrel.

In Wellington, a handful of petrol stations surpassed the $3 per litre mark for unleaded 91.

The more economical fuel was advertised for $3.07 at BP Connect Taranaki Street and $3.05 BP Connect Johnsonville.

One of the cheapest spots for petrol in New Zealand looked to be Allied Rickards Garage in Gisborne.

The iwi-run business based prices on the needs of the community and today 91 was $2.65 per litre.

Tāmanuhiri Tūtū Poroporo Trust chief executive Doug Jones said the price was decided by the needs of the Muriwai and Manutuke communities, not economics.

"We are the hub for a lot of our iwi and when we set the price we look at their needs," he said.

"We look at what we need to provide for our whānau."

In saying that, Jones said, "business was booming" with people passing through, regularly stopping and filling up.

The higher price at the pump only added to the rising cost of living for New Zealanders with food and accommodation costs also rising.

Food, rents and interest rates had also risen.