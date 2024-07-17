GMC Kowhai player Sylvia Allen (left) tries to stop a run from YMP A's Dannell Tuhou� in Poverty Bay women's club hockey on the turf at Harry Barker Reserve at the weekend. Top-of-the-table YMP won 4-0. Photo / Paul Rickard

GMC Kowhai player Sylvia Allen (left) tries to stop a run from YMP A's Dannell Tuhou� in Poverty Bay women's club hockey on the turf at Harry Barker Reserve at the weekend. Top-of-the-table YMP won 4-0. Photo / Paul Rickard

A Jo McLean goal proved the difference between Paikea and Ngātapa in an unforgettable Poverty Bay women’s club hockey game on Saturday.

The Lytton High Paikea Sports Club women defeated PGG Wrightson Ngātapa 1-0 in a thrilling showdown on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve.

It was all on from the start but what turned out to be the only goal of the game came when McLean struck just before the end of the first quarter.

Ngātapa launched multiple attacks in the last two quarters in search of an equaliser, but Paikea fended them off to notch their second win on the trot.

A depleted YMP A men kept their unbeaten 2024 run intact with a 4-2 defeat of LPSC Traktion.