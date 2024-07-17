Advertisement
Paikea, Ngātapa produce game of the weekend in Poverty Bay club hockey

Gisborne Herald
By Tony Scragg
2 mins to read
GMC Kowhai player Sylvia Allen (left) tries to stop a run from YMP A's Dannell Tuhou in Poverty Bay women's club hockey on the turf at Harry Barker Reserve at the weekend. Top-of-the-table YMP won 4-0. Photo / Paul Rickard

A Jo McLean goal proved the difference between Paikea and Ngātapa in an unforgettable Poverty Bay women’s club hockey game on Saturday.

The Lytton High Paikea Sports Club women defeated PGG Wrightson Ngātapa 1-0 in a thrilling showdown on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve.

It was all on from the start but what turned out to be the only goal of the game came when McLean struck just before the end of the first quarter.

Ngātapa launched multiple attacks in the last two quarters in search of an equaliser, but Paikea fended them off to notch their second win on the trot.

A depleted YMP A men kept their unbeaten 2024 run intact with a 4-2 defeat of LPSC Traktion.

Defending champions YMP fielded only 10 players at the start and were down to nine at one stage.

But they opened the scoring and were in control of the match before Traktion launched a third-quarter raid to keep onlookers on edge.

A grandstand finish looked on the cards but a calm and collected YMP shut up shop to keep their record clean as they look to this Saturday’s duel with the only team who have taken points off them this year - Gisborne Boys’ High First XI.

Gisborne Denture Clinic GMC Green maintained second spot on the women’s points table with a 5-1 victory over Gisborne Girls’ High First XI.

As the rain kicked in and the temperature dropped in their Friday night clash, both sides were counting down to the final whistle.

A Heni-Kamaia Thompson hat-trick caused the major damage for GMC while Aisha Twigley’s goal denied the Green Machine a whitewash.

YMP A women maintained their perfect record and top spot on the table with a 4-0 win over a spirited GMC Kowhai.

Despite being outgunned, Kowhai showed plenty of mettle led by goalkeeper Tracey Bryon-Kay, who demonstrated her rapid improvement between the sticks for the second consecutive week.

GMC Kowhai goalkeeper Tracey Bryon-Kay put on a gutsy display in her side's loss to women's competition leaders YMP A in Poverty Bay club hockey on Saturday. Here she stands her ground as YMP's Lillian Hema takes a shot and GMC stalwart Krissy Hohepa reaches out. Photo / Paul Rickard
GBHS First XI had a predictable but hard-fought 4-0 triumph over a resilient LPSC Resene Masters.

Despite the students’ relentless attacks, the Masters defended staunchly throughout.

GBHS struggled to capitalise on numerous penalty corner opportunities and no doubt will work on combinations for their pivotal match against YMP A.

Waituhi men won by default over YMP B.



